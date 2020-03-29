|
Livingston Edward Weston 1942 - 2020
UTICA - Livingston Edward Weston, 77, of Utica, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.
Livingston, affectionately called "Livy". was born on August 3, 1942, in West Palm Beach, FL, to Reverend Frank Weston, Sr. and Mildred (Goodman) Weston. The family moved to Rome, NY, where Livy attended Rome Free Academy and received his high school diploma in 1960. He honorably served as a Heavy Artillery Mechanic in the US Army from 1960-1967 and was stationed in Germany in 1962. On July 15, 1979, Livy was united in marriage to Lois Jean Johnson at Hope Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Utica. For over 45 years, Livy worked as a Journeyman at Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 112 in Binghamton. He was proud to have worked in several nuclear plants along the east coast throughout his career.
Livy had a passion for cars, having raced cars at the Utica Rome Speedway, and was the proud owner of a 1963 gold split rear window Corvette. He was also an avid fisherman and loved taking his children and grandchildren on fishing trips on his boats and RVs.
Livingston is survived by his five children, Edward Hart, of Tucson, AZ, Michael Johnson, of Utica, Keith Johnson, of Riverview, FL, William Terry Johnson, of New York, NY and Joanne (Lawrence) Lucas, of Louisville, KY; brothers and sisters, Frank Weston, Jr., Betty Bodley, Richard Weston, Donald Weston, Marie Weeks, Doris Goodman, David Weston, Margaret Ann (Vess) Corley, Debra (Duane) Rotach and Denise Brown; and 12 cherished grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Reverend Frank Weston, Sr.; his mother, Mildred Weston; his brother, Reverend Tony Weston; his sister, Evelyn King and his wife, Lois.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation to St. Luke's hospitalists and nurses, the entire staff at St. Luke's Home Rehab Barton North Unit and a special thanks to the Abraham House for the love and care that they showed beyond expectation.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private burial and memorial service in the near future.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
