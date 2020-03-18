|
|
Lloyd E. Dygert 1934 - 2020
DEERFIELD – Lloyd E. Dygert, 85, of Harris Road, died on March 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica.
Mr. Dygert was born on July 3, 1934, in the Town of Deerfield, a son of the late Ralph and Anna Dygert. He received his education in local schools and worked the family farm from an early age. In his early years, he was employed at the Jamestown Veneer Mill, formerly of Poland, followed by a 37 year career with the Town of Deerfield Highway Department. Throughout his life, Lloyd also operated a farm on Harris Road.
Survivors include his partner of 42 years, Patricia Beach; ten children, Dale (Nanette) Dygert, of Schuyler, Kathy (Tony) Stanwix, of Remsen, Thomas (Jennie) Dygert, of Deerfield, Lloyd Dygert, Jr. and David (Geri) Dygert, all of Cold Brook, Jerry (Donna) Dygert, of Deerfield, Daniel (Marie) Dygert and Ann Dygert (Trevor Hart), all of Floyd, Matthew (Stephanie) Beach, of Cold Brook and Christopher Dygert, of Poland; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Dygert; and a sister, Gladys Huckabone.
Due to the present health concerns and directives issued, services will be private with interment in Pine Grove Cemetery, Poland. Lloyd's family will hold a public event at a later date.
You may share an online condolence with the Dygert family at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020