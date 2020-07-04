Lois E. (Lorden) DesJardins 1925 - 2020
CLINTON, NY - Lois E. (Lorden) DesJardins, age 95, currently of Brookdale Clare Bridge, Clinton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford.
Lois was born in Huntingdon Quebec, Canada, on February 5, 1925, a daughter of the late James and Edna (Dupuis) Lorden. On June 8, 1946, she was united in marriage to Arthur DesJardins. The couple shared in a union blessed with over seventy years of marriage prior to Mr. DesJardins passing on August 11, 2016.
Lois skated with the Canadian Ice Capades, for two years, in the early 1940's. She was a member of the Clinton Figure Skating Club and enjoyed playing Bridge. At one time, Lois, along with her husband, Arthur, lived in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, for many years, where they enjoyed sailing and golfing. She was a volunteer for the Tournament Players Championship Golf Tournament for over ten years, a member of the Oak Bridge Club at Sawgrass and a communicant of St. Joseph-St. Patrick Church, Utica.
Lois is survived by her children, Nancy DesJardins, Mark DesJardins, William DesJardins and Mary Beth (DesJardins) Urbanik and her husband, Greg Urbanik; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Beatrice Kelly, of Manotick, Ontario.
Visitation will be held on Monday morning, from 9:00 - 10:00 at the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main Street, New York Mills. Mrs. DesJardins' funeral service and Celebration of Life will immediately follow on Monday morning at 11:00 at St. Joseph-St. Patrick Church, Columbia Street, Utica, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Wood Road, Whitestown. In keeping with CDC and NYS guidelines, face masks, social distancing and signing funeral attendance records will be required.
In lieu of floral offerings, please consider memorial contributions in Lois' memory to the American Stroke Association
. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or donate online at www.stroke.org
.
Lois' family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the wonderfully caring staff at Brookdale Clare Bridge during Lois's stay there, also thanks to the nurses and staff of Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care ICU, for the excellent care and compassion that was displayed to Lois and her family during this very difficult time.
