Lois F. Battles 1937 - 2019
DEANSBORO - Lois F. Battles, 81, died on April 8, 2019, in the home she shared with her daughter and her family.
Ms. Battles was born on May 8, 1937, in Utica, the youngest daughter of the late Dr. Edwin Deland Battles and Francis Huffman Battles. Lois received her primary education at Waterville Schools and her middle and high school years were spent at Shipley Boarding School. She graduated from Centre College in Kentucky. She lived in the Waterville area for the majority of her life and in her most beloved home on Stafford Ave. for more than 30 years.
Lois was employed in many areas throughout her years and enjoyed her time spent as owner of the Waterville Hotel where she enjoyed cooking and serving for a variety of people. In her retirement, she enjoyed delivering flowers for Merri Rose Florist, taking care of the elderly and gathering data for the census. She loved to play golf and Scrabble and was an avid card player all her life. She enjoyed her games of pitch at the American Legion, her games with the bridge club and playing Words with Friends online with friends throughout the country. Lois was baptized in the Episcopal Church in Waterville and, later in life, became a member of the Three Steeples United Church in Paris Hill.
Lois is most remembered by her children for her love of family, her dedication to connections, her commitment to supporting those in need, her "spunk" and zest for life and her ability to fight through adversity while maintaining a sense of humor. She was a social justice warrior before the phrase was coined and instilled these beliefs in her children.
Lois is survived by her sister, Dianne Hearn (Battles); her three children, Mhora (Gary) Lorentson, of Tucson, Arizona, Jane (Walter) Stephenson, of Deansboro, and Creighton Newsom, of Albany. She also leaves seven beloved grandchildren, Liska, Lucinda and Alec Savage, Elizabeth, Laura and Catie Newsom-Stewart and Sonja Newsom. She was predeceased by her brother, Dr. Edwin Deland Battles.
A private burial ceremony took place on April 13, 2019. There will be a church service at 4:00 on April 27, 2019, at the Three Steeples Church in Paris Hill, followed by a Celebration of Life at "The Barn" behind the church.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of her favorite charities, (https://www.heifer.org/gift-catalog/give-where-needed-most-donation.html#panel), or the Oriskany Falls Volunteer Ambulance Corp., which was so incredibly helpful to all of us during her last years.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019