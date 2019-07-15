|
Lois M. Wlodarczyk 1927 - 2019
ROME - Lois M. Wlodarczyk, 92, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Utica.
Born in Rome on July 6, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Grace (Corbin) Peal. She was a 1945 graduate of Rome Free Academy and on April 24, 1948, she was united in marriage to John Wlodarczyk.
Lois worked for thirty years at the Rome Developmental Center. After retiring, she went back to work there in a part-time role for another fourteen years.
She was a member of Transfiguration Church and former treasurer and financial secretary of the Rosary Society. Lois was very active member of the South Rome Seniors, having served as the treasurer and running pinnacle tournaments and Bingo.
Loey is survived by her daughter, Patricia Jouben, of Rome; and two nephews and their families. She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Paul Jouben; and her beloved cat, Chrissie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 18th at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 15 to July 16, 2019