Lois S. Bartholomew 1930 - 2020
CLINTON - Lois S. Bartholomew, 89, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Lois was born in Rochester, NY on April 3, 1930, the daughter of the late George H. and Ella (Webster) Smith. She was united in marriage to Austin J. (Bart) Bartholomew on April 4,
1953. They shared 60 years together until his passing on July 9, 2013. Prior to her retirement Lois worked for several years as a bookkeeper at New Hartford Plumbing Supply and made many lasting friendships there. Lois enjoyed playing the piano and in her earlier years, was organist at her church in Rochester. She also enjoyed working on DIY projects around her home in Clinton, taking pride in her craftsmanship. She had a caring heart for her many furry cat family members over the years and would never say "no" to any stray that showed up at her door. Lois was a longtime member of the New Hartford Methodist Church.
She is survived by her three children, Brett Bartholomew, of Rome, Jill Dunlop, of Clinton and Bruce Bartholomew, of Indiana and Connecticut; two granddaughters, Amanda (Garrett Babcock) Bartholomew and Sheri (Brian Meeks) Schultz; two great-grandsons, Braden and Blake. She was predeceased by her husband; her grandson, Matthew Dunlop; two brothers, Norton Smith and Ward Smith; and daughters-in-law, Bev Bartholomew and Rosann Bartholomew.
Private services will be held for the family. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Tully Cemetery.
Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020