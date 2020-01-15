|
|
Lois W. Evans 1927 - 2020
EARLVILLE - Lois W. Evans, 92, formerly of Earlville, passed away, Monday, January 13, 2020, at the St. Camillus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Syracuse.
She was born, April 23, 1927, in Clinton, NY, a daughter of Milton and Hazel Hemstreet Wood. She was a graduate of Westmoreland High School and the Utica Business Institute. Lois married George Wetherell in 1946 and the family moved to Earlville in 1958. She worked in the Student Affairs Office at Colgate University for over 20 years until retiring in the early 1990's. Lois later married Dr. Emmett Warren Evans in Hamilton in 1978, who predeceased her on March 26, 1985.
Lois was a former member of the Earlville United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, the Earlville Library and Chenango Water Exercise Group at Colgate. She loved singing in church and with the Sherburne Community Chorus for many years.
Lois was a loving and devoted mother whose family was her greatest joy.
Surviving are three daughters, Gail (Nick) McClain, of Rochester, Kay Powell, of Liverpool and Mari Taylor, of E. Syracuse; five stepchildren, Fred and Thu Evans, of GA, Diane Evans, of Sherburne, Luann (Robert) Collins, of FL, David (Diane) Evans, of GA and Jeanette (Scott) Stewart, of PA; seventeen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Timothy Wetherell; and a brother, Judson Wood.
Memorial services will be held at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 3 Preston St., Earlville, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Interment will be private in the West Winfield Cemetery at a later date.
Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Saturday from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Earlville Free Library, PO Box 120, Earlville, NY 13332 or the Westmoreland United Methodist Church, 7286 West Main St., Westmoreland, NY 13490.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020