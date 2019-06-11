|
Lorena Bates Moore 1929 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Lorena Bates Moore, 89, of New Hartford, passed away, June 9, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home.
She was born, August 5, 1929, in Harpursville, NY, daughter of the late Frank and Inez Bates. She graduated from Harpursville High School, received her Associate's Degree from Rider University and received her Bachelor's of Professional Studies and Master's Degree in Education from the Empire New York State University.
Lorena worked for General Electric Company as an Administrative Secretary, the Utica School System with the High School Equivalency Program and Whitesboro Senior High School as a Business Teacher. She also worked with her husband, Wes, to operate Just-A-Mere Farm Apple Orchard in Whitesboro for thirty years.
She retired from teaching in 1986 and moved to Florida, returning to New York for the summer months. In 2012, she and Wes moved back to New Hartford, residing at Preswick Glen.
Lorena was one of 24 New York State Teachers honored by the New York State University for their excellence in teaching. She was a member of the NYS Retired Teacher's Association and a member of Imperial Lakes Golf Club. She was a Master Bridge Player and enjoyed her bridge club and also enjoyed playing golf.
She was a member of the former St. John's Episcopal Church, Whitesboro, where she served on the Altar Guild and was a Sunday school teacher. She also was a member of St. Mary's Church in Palmetto, FL.
Lorena was married to Wesley E. Moore in 1949 at St. Peter's Church in Bainbridge, NY; they were married for 69 years.
She is survived by her husband, Wesley; a son, Ronald Moore and his wife, Denise, of Alder Creek, NY; and three grandsons, Ryan Moore, of Clinton, NY, Jonathan Moore, of Denver, CO and Lindsey and Jared Petrie, of Syracuse; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters.
Calling hours are on Tuesday, June 18, from 3-5 PM at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. A funeral service will follow at 5 PM. Interment will be in Afton, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 11 to June 12, 2019