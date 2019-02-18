|
Lorenza (DiCesare) Capozzella Giangolini 1918 - 2019
WEST FRANKFORT/UTICA - Mrs. Lorenza "Lorrie" (DiCesare) Capozzella Giangolini, age 100, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Masonic Care Community of NY, surrounded by her loved ones.
Born in Utica on May 10, 1918, Lorenza was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Theresa (Ceci) DiCesare. She attended Utica schools and graduated from the Utica School of Commerce, an accomplishment of which she was very proud. In 1941 she married Thomas F. Capozzella with whom she shared 36 years prior to his passing in 1977. They shared a blessed union and committed themselves to their common endeavors. In 1985 Lorrie entered into a second union with Albert Giangolini, Sr. with whom she shared 18 years until his passing in 2003. They relocated to Florida, where she enjoyed many treasured friendships in Palm Bay Colony.
Lorrie worked for many years at the General Electric Company at the Bleecker Street location as a Radio Receiver Assembler & Tester and retired upon the company's closure. She then became a secretary at St. Anthony of Padua Church, a position she truly loved. She was a communicant of St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church and was a member of the Altar Rosary Society.
Lorrie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Fred T. and Kathleen "Kathy" (Coniway) Capozzella of Utica, daughter and son-in-law, Lorraine and Ronald Post of West Frankfort; grandchildren, Kathleen Capozzella, and Thom Capozzella; Peter and Michele Capozzella, Regina (Tripolone) and Paul Rayhill, David and Phyllis Tripolone, Cheryl and Tom Berry, Ron Jr. and Melisa Post, Tammy and Andrew Parise, and Todd and Muna Post; beloved great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; step-children including, Charlene Mazurowski, Mary Yvonne and John Batson, Sue and Eddie Cruz, Lance and Julie Giangolini, and Albert Giangolini, Jr. and their families; her brothers, Al DiCesare, Sr. of Utica, and Peter DiCesare of California. She also leaves her nieces, nephews, cousins, including the DiCesare Family Club; and sister-in-law, Mary Jane "Jen" Cardone of Syracuse. She was predeceased by her brothers and sister-in-law, Joseph Cardone, and Carl and Millie DiCesare; infant sister, Natalie DiCesare; sisters-in-law, Mary M. (DiStefano) DiCesare, and Frances "Dolly" (Arcone) DiCesare; nephew, Luke Cardone; and niece, Theresa "Terri" DiCesare McDowell.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Wiley Hall and the Albany Household at the Masonic Care Community for their kindness and excellent care provided to our mom.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Lorenza's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Thursday morning at 10:00 from the funeral home and at 11:00 at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Lorrie's memory to the Masonic Care Community of NY, 2150 Bleecker Street, Utica 13501 or online at https://www.masonichomeny.org/ways-to-support; or St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church, 422 Tilden Avenue, Utica, NY 13501. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019