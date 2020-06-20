Loretta A. Barone
NEW HARTFORD - Loretta A. Barone, 82, of New Hartford and formerly of Utica, NY, entered into rest on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Presbyterian Home.
She was born in Utica, NY, the daughter of the late Salvatore and Carmella Zito DiFiore. She was educated in local schools and on October 14,1961, she was wed to Joseph "Joe Beans" Barone, a 55 year marriage with love and devotion until his passing on October 16, 2016.
She is survived by her two sons, Anthony Barone and Joseph P. Barone and his wife, Mary; her beloved granddaughter, Tori Barone; and her sister-in-law, Jennie DiFiore. She was predeceased by her sibilings, Rosario and Albert DiFiore and her sister, Santina DiFiore; brother-in-law, Peter Barone and his wife, Rosina.
In keeping with CDC guidelines and current health concerns, the family will honor Loretta in a private Mass of Christian Burial at Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church with Rev. Fr. James Cesta officiating.
Arrangements under the guidance of the John L. Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.