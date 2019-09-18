|
|
Loretta V. Mandry 1925 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Loretta V. Mandry, of Whitesboro, NY, passed away on September 16, 2019 in the loving arms of her family at the Masonic Care Community.
She was born in Utica, NY on December 18, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Mary and Stanley Kosiewicz.
Loretta was predeceased by Chester Mandry, her loving husband of 68 years, who died on August 15, 2014. They were a talented and unbeatable team who brightened the lives of everyone they met.
Loretta began her education with the loving nuns of St. Patrick's School, continued at Utica Free Academy and finally at business school. Upon graduation, she was employed at the C.A. Durr Packing Company, as a bookkeeper, then at the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company where she was the Office Manager and then for the last 25 years of her employment, she worked in the Business Office of the Whitesboro Central School as a bookkeeper and part of the auditing department. After retirement, she was asked to take on the position of Director of the New York Mills Senior Citizen's Club and she served in this position for 30 years, where she developed the friendship of the 300 members who were always close to her heart. In retirement, Mom was a master at her Director job as she used her unparalleled natural abilities to organize and coordinate meetings, be the planner and master of ceremonies of many club dinners and parties at Twin Ponds and the Roselawn and she would spend countless hours making phone calls and negotiating deals for the many trips she would put together for the members of her club. Her annual itineraries were filled with trips to wineries and casinos and historical mansions and plays at Cortland Repertory Theater and twice monthly trips to the Turning Stone for bingo. Loretta loved her work with the Seniors and continued doing this time-consuming position into her 90's. One of the highlights of her endeavors was when the Mayor of New York Mills installed, over the door of the community meeting room in the Senior Center, a plaque naming it "Chet and Loretta Mandry's Forever Community Room". Loretta was also a member of the Whitesboro Seniors, member of the Advisory Board of the New Hartford Seniors and was a long-time member of St. Paul's Church of Whitesboro. Mom loved to cook and we relished the meals and treats she prepared constantly for the family. Her holiday dinners will be especially missed.
Loretta is survived by her loving family who were the core of her life. These would include her devoted brother, Raymond Kosiewicz; her sons, Robert Mandry and his wife, Nancy, of Whitesboro and Gerald Mandry and his wife. JoAnn, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; her grandchildren, Christopher, Jessie, Stephen and Jonathan; her great-grandchildren, Cameryn, Alex and Will; her special niece, Janet (Kopek) O'Connor and her husband, Jack; and her nephew, Richard Kopek and his wife, Linda. She was predeceased by her infant son, David Joseph; her sister, Stella Kopek and her husband, Walter Kopek; and sisters-in-law, Helen Rusinek and Bertha Trueman.
The family would like to extend many thanks to the caring staff of the Sitrin Rehab Center, especially Eileen and Joe and to the wonderfully caring and loving staff at the Masonic Care Community. We will be forever grateful for the respect and love that you showed Mom while caring so compassionately for her during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Wolanin Funeral Home, Inc., 266 Main Street, New York Mills from 3-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Whitestown.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019