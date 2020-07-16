1/1
Lorraine Almond
1954 - 2020
CONWAY, SC - Mrs. Lorraine Almond, 66, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, surrounded by her beloved children and grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery, officiated by Timothy Tyner. The family will receive friends at the gravesite following the committal service.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
