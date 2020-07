Lorraine Almond 1954 - 2020

Lorraine Almond 1954 - 2020CONWAY, SC - Mrs. Lorraine Almond, 66, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, surrounded by her beloved children and grandchildren.Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery, officiated by Timothy Tyner. The family will receive friends at the gravesite following the committal service.Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.