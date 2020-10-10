Lorrie A. (Arcuri) Markason 1962 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Mrs. Lorrie A. (Arcuri) Markason, age 58, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her husband and children, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in the comfort and dignity of her home. In 2004 she was diagnosed with Breast Cancer. Bravely and with much strength, she embraced her illness with determination and refused to allow it to define her.
Lorrie was the beloved daughter of the late Joseph J., Sr. and Jeanne M. (Grande) Arcuri. Never quite knowing who was the luckier of the two, Lorrie was everything that her husband, Robert "Bob" Markason, would have wanted in a wife and partner. During their 29 years together, they were blessed with four children, and being a Mom was certainly noted as one of her greatest accomplishments.
The light of her life was the newest addition to their family, her grandson, Lorenzo. Lorrie lived the motto of the contemporary phrase, "You got this", on so many levels. Her words were her strength inspiring her to author a book; she was a perceptive business woman; she had the most fantastic job of being a Teacher's Aide to the students of Hart's Hill Elementary School where the halls will "forever echo her voice"; she absolutely loved the children and her interactions with them. Her students played a major role in her positivity to the very end of her time and her family is so very grateful. Her life was faith based. She knew that God was always by her side and Jesus was the one who carried her like footprints in the sand. She had a unique personality that was laced with her quick-witted remarks, an "outside voice" and the ability to banter like no other. Lorrie was a homemaker and a seasoned cook who cooked for the seasons; being creative came easy to her. Sights of the Christmas season began to show mid-October with decorations galore! Her home grounded her because that's where her family was, and her backyard was her haven. She was the "disco queen" and music was a common thread in her life. Lorrie's journey was a success story, and even with the ups and downs, she stayed the course,…faithful to the end.
Lorrie is survived by her husband and life partner, Bob; her amazing children and their loves, Joseph Anthony and Dr. Kim Wadas- Markason, Alexandra "Ali" Markason, Regina Markason and Stephen Ferrone, and Zachary Markason; her fabulous grandson, Lorenzo Raymond Ferrone; her siblings, Jo-Ann (Arcuri) Padula, Susan Arcuri, Gina Arcuri, and Joseph J. Arcuri, Jr.; her nieces and nephews, especially Robert Hajduk; Matthew Arcuri, Danielle (Melvin) Fargas, Mikey Gonzalez; and Makenzie Ambrose; great-nieces and great-nephews, including Matthew Jr., Vito, Adrianna; Giovanni, Nadia, and Giada; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Patricia Markason; and her closest friends, Gina LaBella, Bernie Filippelli Jackson, Lisa Filippelli Taurisano, and Debbie Kinsler; each of these girls offered her heart, soul, and time, to Lorrie's needs. They were her posse! She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Rocco and Mary Grande; paternal grandparents, Dominick J. and Molly Arcuri; and aunt, Maria Arcuri.
The family is grateful to Debra Walz/PA, Nurse Helena Delgrange, Dr. James Vanderhoof, and Dr. Matthew McKay, of the Oneida Roswell Oncology Center, all of whom Lorrie truly loved and trusted; Dr. Fred Talarico, primary care physician who Lorrie always turned to for advice, and he always went above and beyond to accommodate her; Fr. Joe Salerno and Fr. Edmund Castronovo for their blessings and spiritual guidance; and her cousin Tommy Torchia who graced her with love, gifts, and kindness. Mrs. Putnam and the staff of Hart's Hill Elementary School showed Lorrie such positivity on many occasions, especially the lawn signs which were one of the last things for her to see. This community has been extended family to Lorrie, Bob, and their kids.
Visitation will be held Monday from 4-6 p.m. at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, 2222 Genesee St, Utica. We kindly ask the cooperation and patience of guests as we adhere to current health guidelines and restrictions. All are welcome to attend Lorrie's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Tuesday morning at 11:00 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. At both the visitation and the funeral, social distancing, registration for contact tracing, and a mask covering your nose and mouth will be required. By family request, please omit floral offerings. Interment will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. Please take a moment to connect with Lorrie's family through the "Memories" section of her obituary online at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com
. Our prayers go out to all as a sign of our continued support.
"My beloved child, you have run the race and now you're home."