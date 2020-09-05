Lottie (Orlowski) Aldi 1919 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Lottie (Orlowski) Aldi passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 at the Sitrin Health Care Center.
She was born on June 13, 1919, the daughter of the late John and Olga (Bankowski) Orlowski. She married Thomas C. Aldi on April 27, 1940.
Lottie retired from G.E. after 20 years of service.
She was a long-standing member of the Whitestown Senior Center and New York Mills Senior Center. She loved playing bingo and her many bus trips to casinos near and far. She was proud of reaching 101 years of age.
Lottie is survived by her daughters, Donna Yaghy and Dorothy (Michael) Greppo; her sons, Charles (Cynthia) Aldi, Robert (Veronica) Aldi and Thomas Aldi; and daughter-in-law, Denise (Cookie) Aldi. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Joseph Yaghy, Brian (Nicole) Yaghy, Denise (Carmen) Pimpinella, Matthew (Jennifer) Greppo, Maxwell Greppo, Rachael (Rob Humphrey) Alexander, Jason (Mianda LaFountain) Aldi, Alex (Miona) Aldi, Nicole (Tim) Leavitt, Cori (Ralph) Giovinazzo, David Aldi and Alicia Aldi; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Lottie was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Aldi; son, David Aldi; son-in-law, Joseph Yaghy; sisters, Helen Cody and Nellie Viskup; and a brother, John (Yash) Orlowski.
Due to the present health concerns and keeping with the directives of the CDC there will be no public visitation. A private funeral Mass will take place at the convenience of the family.
Those wishing may make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Lottie's memory.
Arrangements are with Heintz Funeral Home, N. Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net
.