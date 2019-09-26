Home

W. E. Autenrith Sons, Inc.
7479 Main St
Newport, NY 13416
(315) 845-8532
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Lottie H. Przelski


1926 - 2019
Lottie H. Przelski Obituary
DEERFIELD – Lottie H. Przelski, 92, formerly of Deerfield, passed away on September 25, 2019 at MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, New Hartford.
Mrs. Przelski was born on November 12, 1926, in Newport, a daughter of the late Francis and Julia (Danielski) Poplasky. She received her education in local schools and was united in marriage with Joseph Przelski on September 21, 1943, at St. John's Church, Newport. The couple had operated the former Countryside Restaurant in the Town of Deerfield for several years. Joseph preceded her in death on January 13, 2002. She was a member of St. John's Church, Newport.
Survivors include one daughter, Bonnie "Cookie" Przelski, of Clinton; five sons, Ronald (Rose), of Gravesville, Joseph, Jr., (Marie), of Poland, Paul (Mihea), of Barneveld, Peter, of Gravesville and Roger (Sis), of Poland; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Lottie was predeceased by her grandson, Ronald; a daughter-in-law, Mary; eight sisters; and three brothers.
Funeral services will be held at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport on Friday (today), at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Newport. A calling hour will precede the funeral on Friday (today), from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.
Please omit flowers and consider memorials to the CNY Chapter. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
