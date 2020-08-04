Louis A. Fraccola 1955 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Louis A. Fraccola, age 64, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Sitrin Healthcare Center, suffering from complications of a 37 year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. His loving family was by his side.
Surviving are his two beloved daughters and son-in-law, Lisa Fraccola and Rob Ambrose and Andrea and Shawn Ruddy and their mother, Marie (Graziano) Fraccola, who remained a devoted caregiver to Louie throughout his illness, along with her partner, Mark Yozzo; his cherished grandchildren, Gabriella Ruddy, Mikayla Fraccola and Michael Ruddy; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Jeannette and Mariano Penge and Janice and David Frank, all of Utica and Lois and Pat Joyce, of PA; one brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Lorraine Fraccola, of New Hartford; and several in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends, especially his dear friend and mentor, Dan Zier, of Delaware.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church. He will be laid to rest with his mother, Marie, in Calvary Cemetery. In keeping with CDC regulations, face masks and social distancing are mandatory.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MS Society in memory of Louis.
