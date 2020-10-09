Louis A. Maldonado 1980 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Louis A. Maldonado, age 40, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Lockport, NY, on March 4, 1980, a son of Louis A. and Patricia A. (LaSpada) Maldonado. Louis was raised and received his primary education in Lockport, NY, relocating to the Utica area at the age of 13 where he attended local schools including, T.R. Proctor High School. At one time, Louis held a position with Eastside Glass & Mirror, Utica. Louis was an avid Buffalo Bills football fan.
Surviving are three children, Anthony L. Wilson, of New York Mills, Lillian Maldonado, of Holland Patent and Louis A. Maldonado, Jr., of Whitesboro; his parents, Louis A. and Patricia A. (LaSpada) Maldonado, of New York Mills; his companion, Brooke A. Edwards, of Whitesboro; two sisters, Melissa Maldonado and her fiancée, Michael Jardieu, of New York Mills and Lindsay Maldonado and her companion, Frank Lucenti, of Utica; a brother and sister-in-law, Christopher "Critter" and Jaclyn Maldonado, of New Hartford; his paternal grandmother, Anna Maldonado, of South Carolina; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Marciano Maldonado; his maternal grandparents, Samuel and Mary LaSpada; and two uncles, Angelo Maldonado and Frank LaSpada, Sr.
Visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon from 2-4 at the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main Street, New York Mills, NY 13417. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Louis's funeral will be held privately at the convenience of the family. At Louis's visitation, social distancing, registration for contact tracing and a mask covering your nose and mouth will be required.
