Louis Anthony Miosi, Jr. 1929 - 2019
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - Louis Anthony Miosi, Jr., 90 years young, died on June 27, 2019, in St. Petersburg, FL.
He was born on May 23, 1929, in Utica, NY, the son of the late Louis Miosi, Sr., and Josephine DeSantis. He graduated from Proctor High School in 1949 and then from MVCC. He married Rita DiNigro in August 1953.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Rita; daughters, Catherine Brown, Karen Lawler and Lisa Miosi (Aleson Macfarlane); five grandsons, Patrick Brown (Milena), Michael Brown (Jess), Ryan Lawler (Ashley), Griffin Lawler (Jessica) and Christian Lawler; along with five great-grandchildren, Hudson, Greyson, Camden, Ethan and Jacob. His special friend, Joanne Eichenlaub, preceded him in death in February 2019.
Lou retired to Florida, where he volunteered his time in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Service. In 2014, he received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award. Lou will be laid to rest with a memorial to Celebrate his Life at the Calvary Cemetery Chapel on Saturday, August 17th, at 11:00 a.m., followed by a luncheon at Ventura's Restaurant at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial donations can be made to the USCG Auxiliary, Flotilla 11-3, c/o Charles Lambeth, 8107 Bardmoor Pl. #101, Seminole, FL 33777.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019