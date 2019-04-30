|
Louis C. Criscio 1949 - 2019
UTICA - Louis C. Criscio, 69, of Utica, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Syracuse.
Born in Westfield, MA, on September 26, 1949, he was the son of the late Charles and Sadie (DeFazio) Criscio.
Lou was a veteran of the US Army and served in the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife, Joette; a daughter, Sonya Rolland; a brother, Charles Criscio; two grandchildren, Ashton and Nicolina Ritchie; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Joseph.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Cemetery in Rome. Family and friends are invited to call at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., on Thursday from 4-6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions, in Lou's memory, may be made to the CNY Veteran's Outreach Center, 726 Washington St., Utica, NY 13502.
You may light a candle or send a message of sympathy at www.nunnandharper.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019