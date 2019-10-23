|
|
Louis D'Amelio (Uncle Lou) 1930 - 2019
UTICA - On Tuesday October 15, 2019, our beloved Uncle Lou passed away peacefully as he sat in a favorite recliner and looked out his window at the lovely brick walkway. He had no regrets only joy in his heart as he left this life. He loved his friends and family and all in return loved him.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Uncle Lou's Celebration of Life which will commence on Sunday evening at 5:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the service. Those wishing to express an act of kindness in honor of Uncle Lou's love of animals may make a donation to a Humane Society of their choice. Entombment will take place in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum at Holy Trinity Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019