Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eannace Funeral Home Inc
932 South St
Utica, NY 13501
(315) 724-6714
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis D'Amelio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis (Uncle Lou) D'Amelio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis (Uncle Lou) D'Amelio Obituary
Louis D'Amelio (Uncle Lou) 1930 - 2019
UTICA - On Tuesday October 15, 2019, our beloved Uncle Lou passed away peacefully as he sat in a favorite recliner and looked out his window at the lovely brick walkway. He had no regrets only joy in his heart as he left this life. He loved his friends and family and all in return loved him.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Uncle Lou's Celebration of Life which will commence on Sunday evening at 5:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the service. Those wishing to express an act of kindness in honor of Uncle Lou's love of animals may make a donation to a Humane Society of their choice. Entombment will take place in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum at Holy Trinity Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eannace Funeral Home Inc
Download Now