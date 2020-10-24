Louis F. Narbone, Jr. 1944 - 2020
FORESTPORT - Louis F. Narbone, Jr., 76, of Millers Woods Road, husband of Regina, passed away peacefully, on Friday, October 23, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Utica.
In addition to his wife, Regina, Louie is survived by two wonderful daughters, Kerri and Carolyn, both of Forestport; his cherished granddaughter, Alexa Williamson; one sister, Louise Boyer, Little Falls; sisters-in-law, Rita Moore, Scotia, Agnes (Richard) Sack, Utica, Sylvia (James) Silverstrim, Moneta, VA; brothers-in-law, William (Beth) Fallon, LaFayette and George (Linda) Fallon, Boonville. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Louie's family extends special thanks to Ron Scouten, who was always there when Louie needed help. Ron and his family are among one of the many special friends Louie was privileged to have had. There are just too many to list, however, you know who you are.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, October 28, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St., where a facial covering must be worn; social distancing and contact tracing will be observed. Due to the resurgence of COVID, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
of CNY, 441 West Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, NY 13204, or to Boonville Fire Co. Ambulance, PO Box 164, Boonville, NY 13309.
