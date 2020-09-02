Louis F. Newman 1952 - 2020
REMSEN - Louis Newman, 67, a lifelong resident of Remsen, NY, passed away on August 31, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital after a brief illness.
Louis is survived by his five children, Julia Newman-Gemelli (Joe), Amelia Newman, Franklin Newman (Sheri), Charlene Newman, Neni Isaac-Luther (Kermit); and his sisters, Charlotte Hitchcock and Veronica Marcoullier (Dave). He is also survived by nine cherished grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and the mother of his children/friend, Mailing Rounds.
Louis will be greatly missed by many and never forgotten.
Louis was predeceased by his parents, Alice and Frank Newman; a sister, Julia Newman; a nephew, Joseph Gorzalkowski; and a grandson, Everett Newman.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Prospect Cemetery, Prospect, NY. Please wear a face mask and social distance at the cemetery.
Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, Remsen, is in charge of the arrangements.
