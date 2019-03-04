|
Louis Robert Romano, Jr. 1935 - 2019
THE VILLAGES, FL - Louis Robert Romano, Jr., 84, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Serenades at The Villages, The Villages, Florida. He was the husband of Catherine Romano for 30 years.
Lou was born in Utica, a son of the late Louis and Rose Romano. Prior to his retirement, he was in the Construction industry. He was a proud Veteran of the US Marine Corps. He enjoyed playing golf. Lou was a member of St. Timothy's Catholic Community, The Villages, FL.
Lou will be deeply missed by his wife, Catherine; and sons, Mark Anthony Romano and his wife, Janet, of NY, Todd Michael Romano, of FL and Gregory Louis Romano, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 8:30 a.m., at St. Timothy Catholic Church, The Villages, FL. Inurnment will be at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd., The Villages, FL 32159.
Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019