Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, The Villages
1511 Buenos Aires Blvd
The Villages, FL 32159
(352) 753-8353
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Visitation
Following Services
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Romano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Robert Romano Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louis Robert Romano Jr. Obituary
Louis Robert Romano, Jr. 1935 - 2019
THE VILLAGES, FL - Louis Robert Romano, Jr., 84, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Serenades at The Villages, The Villages, Florida. He was the husband of Catherine Romano for 30 years.
Lou was born in Utica, a son of the late Louis and Rose Romano. Prior to his retirement, he was in the Construction industry. He was a proud Veteran of the US Marine Corps. He enjoyed playing golf. Lou was a member of St. Timothy's Catholic Community, The Villages, FL.
Lou will be deeply missed by his wife, Catherine; and sons, Mark Anthony Romano and his wife, Janet, of NY, Todd Michael Romano, of FL and Gregory Louis Romano, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 8:30 a.m., at St. Timothy Catholic Church, The Villages, FL. Inurnment will be at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd., The Villages, FL 32159.
Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, The Villages
Download Now