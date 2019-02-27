|
Louis "Junior" Romano 1935 - 2019
FLORIDA - Mr. Louis "Junior" Romano, age 84, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, in Florida.
He was born in Utica, on February 5, 1935, a son of the late Louis and Rose Perrone Romano and was educated in local schools. He served our country in the US Marines. At one time, he was married to Beverly Abraham and from that union came three sons. In his youth, Junior was a star athlete, especially excelling in baseball. Junior was self-employed most of his life. He moved to South Florida several years ago, where he retired and enjoyed his daily golf game. He was married to Cathy French in Florida, a blessed union of many years. Junior had a dynamic personality and was the consummate entertainer. A very charismatic person, he could sing and dance with the best of them, always singing his signature song "Mack the Knife". He was truly a unique individual who was loved by his dear family. May he now have eternal rest.
Surviving are his wife Cathy; three sons Mark, Todd and Gregory Romano; three sisters and brothers-in-law Millie Passante, Laura Jean and Russell Leone and Rosemary and Todd Abraham; one brother, John "Lanny" Romano; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his four brothers, Albert, Frank, Peter (Herta) and Vito (Rosalie) Romano; two sisters, Beatrice (Andy) Gambino and Mary (Angelo) Conte; and sister-in-law, Rosemarie Romano.
His Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, at 11:00 a.m., in Our Lady of Lourdes Church. The family will greet visitors at the conclusion of mass in church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019