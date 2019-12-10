|
Louis W. Pawlinga 1921 - 2019
Proud WWII Veteran
LITTLE FALLS /SYRACUSE – Louis W. Pawlinga, 98, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019, at home with his friend and companion, Iris James, by his side along with his family.
He was born on March 19, 1921, in Utica, the son of Sylvester and Mary (Wozniak) Pawlinga. Louis was a graduate of UFA. He was married to Helene Mazur of New York Mills for 31 years. Louis served his country during WWII, in the U.S. Army, as a 1st Sgt. in the 27th Infantry from 1938 - 1945. The Division took Tinian Island in the Pacific Theater during his tour of duty. He was employed, as an assembly foreman, at Chicago Pneumatic for many years. After he retired, he opened his own business, the Antique Clockhouse, in Utica, where he was a well- known clockmaker.
Louis was a loving father and a man of varied interests and talents.
Louis is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy Werner, Boca Raton, FL, Gail and Paul Cowley, Skaneateles, NY and Liz and Ken Gaines, McKinney, TX; grandchildren, Denise Werner and Tom Stadtmiller, Lorry and Brian Meere, Emma Cowley and Jonathan Cowley and Ryan Gaines; great-grandchildren Lily, Lucy, Ryder and Harlow; and his loving friend and companion, Iris James. He was predeceased by four brothers, Stanley, Max, Henry and Steve; and two sisters, Verna and Helen.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday from 12-1 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following visitation at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Remembrances in Louis' name may be made to the Loretto Foundation PACE Program. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Road, Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019