Louise F. Smith 1928 - 2020
N. UTICA - Mrs. Louise F. Smith, 91, of N. Utica, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare in New Hartford.
Louise was born in Rome, NY, on October 21, 1928, the daughter of Austin and Alice (Kane) Shanfelter. She moved to Watertown for a short time, then settled in Norwood, NY for her grammar school and high school years. On June 7, 1949, Louise was united in marriage with Edwin T. Smith, a devoted union of 58 years, until Edwin's death in 2007. Louise was a talented artist winning awards at the MWP sidewalk show, Utica Art Club, Old Forge Art Center and others. She was an accomplished singer having her own combo when she was younger, then was a featured vocalist for the original Valley Voices for Christ. She composed and recorded children's songs at Carmen Caramanica's studio in New Hartford. With the Lords help, her finest hour was Bethlehem Night, a cantata that was performed by many area churches. She took up golf in her 40's and was a member at Honey Hill Golf Club and for the last 35 years at Glass Hill Golf Club. And yes, she had one birdie last summer in the four times she played. She was a fan of English Springer Spaniels and tried her hand at entering some dog shows and did win one best in show. She tirelessly attended, hundreds of baseball, football, basketball games, band concerts, recitals, pageants and more in support of her family. She was a longtime member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in New Hartford.
Mrs. Smith is survived by two sons and three daughters-in-law, Allen and Sandy Smith, of Clinton, Scott and Marie Smith, of Mexico, NY, Joanne Smith, of Herkimer and her special friend, Rob Bouck; six cherished grandchildren, Brianne Smith, Cory Smith, Tanya (Joseph) Jones, Jonathan (Rebecca) Klossner, Jamie Naples, April (Travis) Bartlett; seven adored great-grandchildren, Trenton, Thomas, Michael, Averill, Reagan, Stella and Dexter; as well as many nieces and nephews; and Teddy, her incredibly intelligent canine companion. She was predeceased by her beloved son, David Austin Smith; brother, Austin Shanfelter; two sisters, Joan Hess and Marjorie Cornish; and sister-in-law, Emalyn Bidwell.
Relatives and friends are invited to Mrs. Smith's memorial service on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 25 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. Her burial, in West Schuyler Cemetery, will be held at the convenience of the family. Visitation for family and friends is Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502 in Louise's memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020