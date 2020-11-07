Louise M. McGregor 1936 - 2020
ILION - Louise M. McGregor, 83, a longtime resident of N. Utica, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020, at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing, Ilion, after a long battle with dementia.
Louise was born in Utica, on November 24, 1936, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred (Lindsay) Nester. She was a graduate of Thomas R. Proctor High School, Class of 1954.
On May 19, 1956, Louise married Robert W. McGregor. The couple were married 32 years, until they separated. Louise was blessed to have later met, Mr. Bob Bumbalo, whom filled a void and became a soulmate for Louise and a member of our entire family until his passing. Years later, Louise was blessed once again to meet and enjoy life's golden years with Mr. Eldin Schumacher until his unexpected passing.
Louise worked, early in her life, as a secretary with General Electric, later, in banking and then she followed her heart and love for gardening, working at Cerri's Greenhouse, Marcy, where her love for gardening flourished and never ended. She lastly worked for American Emblem until her retirement.
Louise was an avid gardener, she loved to sew and was a garage sale and flea market enthusiast. She also enjoyed making fresh flower arrangements, reading, writing, doing puzzles, making jewelry and working on her extravagant Christmas village. She loved to sing and dance and was a member of the Mohawk Valley Sweet Adelines International Women Singers. Louise loved to walk, enjoyed being outdoors and enjoyed sharing her time with her loving family and friends. She loved our Lord and was a humble servant throughout her life.
Mrs. McGregor is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Douglas P. and Barbara McGregor, of Utica and Timothy M. and Jean McGregor, of Cassville, NY; and her daughter, Beth A. Hinson, of Florida. She was blessed with eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two of her beloved grandchildren, Alec and Kylie; and both of her brothers, John (Jack) Nester and Henry Nester.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside committal service on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Cemetery, Mohawk St., Utica.
Those wishing to make a donation in Louise's memory, please consider The Alzheimer's Association
.
Mrs. McGregor's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff of the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing for the wonder care and compassion you provided to Louise. Your kindness will not be forgotten.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net
.