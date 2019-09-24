|
|
Mrs. Louise (Scarfo) Pavese 1930 - 2019
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother
UTICA - Mrs. Louise (Scarfo) Pavese, age 89, of Utica, passed away on Sunday September 22, 2019, at the Abraham House with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Utica, on February 21, 1930, a daughter of the late John and Alice Marino Scarfo and was a graduate of TR Proctor High School. On October 24, 1953, she was married to George A. Pavese in St. Anthony of Padua Church, a loving and blessed union of nearly 66 years. Louise was employed with the New York Telephone Co. and the Chicago Markets until her retirement. She was an Auxiliary Member of the Fort Schuyler Post #1290 and a life member of the Utica Post # 229. In her pastime, she enjoyed crocheting and ceramics. She also loved to cook and bake and her Chiffon Cake was a requested favorite. Above all, her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and friends, especially traveling with her husband, George. A loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.
Surviving are her beloved husband, George; her daughter, Pamela Pavese, of Utica; her son and daughter-in-law, David and Karen Pavese, of Clinton; her beloved grandchildren, Amanda Pavese and Matthew Mizwicki, of Hawaii and Michael Pavese, of New Hartford; two brothers, John Scarfo and Philip Scarfo, of Utica; two sisters-in-law, Mary (Pavese) Boesch and Shirley Pavese; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers and sisters-in-law, Anthony and Florence Scarfo, Francis and Virginia Scarfo and Joseph and Harriett Scarfo; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Marie and George Didio and Theresa and Frank Audin; and sister-in-law, Josephine Scarfo.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave. Funeral service prayers will be held at the conclusion of visitation at 12:00 noon, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Fr. John Buehler officiating. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Please omit flowers.
A special thank you is extended to Paula Swieck, Anthony Gulisano, Shirley Pavese and Bob and Amy Elinskas for their love and concern.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019