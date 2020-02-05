|
Louise Skinner 1917 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Louise Skinner, 102, passed away on February 2, 2020, at the Presbyterian Home.
She was born on December 7, 1917, in Chadwicks, to the late George and Mary Corrigan Kuhn and received her education in Chadwicks schools.
Prior to his death in 1984, Louise and her husband, Willard, shared many happy years together.
She worked at several different places with the last as librarian at the New York Mills Public Library.
Louise is survived by her daughter, Sharon and Mike Weber; her sons, Keith and Debbie Skinner and Willard Skinner; her daughter-in-law, Deborah Skinner; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and her great-great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by her son, George Skinner, in 2018; her grandson, John Skinner; and her brothers, Edward Kuhn and Charles Kuhn.
Calling hours will be Saturday, February 8,2020, from 10:30-11:30, at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St. Sauquoit.
Louise's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following, at 12:00, at St. Patrick's-St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Chadwicks. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in the spring.
In Louise's memory, please consider donations to St. Patrick's-St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
To view her online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020