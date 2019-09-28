|
Lucille A. Schultz 1930 - 2019
Treasured Her Family
UTICA - Lucille "Ceil" A. Schultz, 89, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, entered Heaven's Gates on Thursday, September 19, 2019 and is safe in the arms of Jesus.
She was born on January 31, 1930, in Utica, to Walter and Lucy (Byrne) Way. Lucille attended Utica schools and was a 1950 graduate of St. Elizabeth School of Nursing, earning her RN Degree. She was employed at St. Elizabeth Hospital for many years. On June 27, 1953, Lucille married her one and only true love, William B. Schultz. They recently celebrated 66 precious years as husband and wife.
A devoted wife and mother, Lucille's passion was spending time with her family. She treasured her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and embraced every moment with them.
Surviving Lucille are her beloved husband, William; children and their spouses, Lucy and Larry Derdzinski, Deerfield, Alice and Christopher Flynn, Deerfield, William and MaryAnn Schultz, Oswego, Walter and Lynette Lavallee Schultz, VA and Charles and Elizabeth Schultz, Utica; fourteen grandchildren; two great-grandsons and a third great-grandchild due in March; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Way, Angela Schultz and Grace Schultz; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister, Helene Booth; and her brother, Walter Way.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. Family will receive guests following the Mass. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Lucille's name may be made to the or the . Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Lucille's family would like to especially thank her devoted aides, Bertha Nugent and Craig Swalgin, for the care and compassion shown.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019