1936 - 2019
TAOS, NM - Lucille Murray Mead, of Taos, NM, died peacefully, of natural causes, on August 15, 2019.
Lucille was born in Oneonta, NY, on November 20, 1936 to Ida Belle Murray (nee: Hotaling) and Joseph Patrick Murray. She graduated from Oneonta High in 1954, married John Joseph Wright in 1956, had two children with him and lived most of her life in Utica, where she played an active role in numerous community activities. Shortly before retiring from the phone company in 1992, Lucille moved to Ilion, NY, where she lived until 2014, when she moved to Taos, NM, to be near her daughter and her family.
Lucille leaves behind her daughter, Kelly Wright, of Taos; son, Joseph Wright, of Syracuse; her sister, Regina Brault, of Burlington, VT; two granddaughters; three nieces; and two great-grandchildren. Lucille was a unique soul and will be sorely missed.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
