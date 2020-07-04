Lucretia Ingersoll
NEW HARTFORD - Lucretia Ingersoll, 80, of New Hartford, died June 26, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
She was born in Utica, NY, daughter of Earl and Lucy Joseph Verilli and graduated from New Hartford High School Class of 1958.
Lucretia worked for the State of New York and for the ARC for over 30 years until she retired.
She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church.
Lucretia loved to play Bingo, loved to watch the Hallmark Channel and especially enjoyed spending time at her favorite place, Alexandria Bay.
She is survived by her son, Steven (Dorene) Ingersoll, of New Hartford; her daughter, Lori (Clayton) Crumb, of Earlville; ten grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, Terrance and William Martin.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to Lucretia's daughter-in-law, Dorene, the 5th floor nursing staff at Faxton-St.Luke's and the Dialysis Unit of the Masonic Care Community, for all of the care they gave to Lucretia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on July 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford. Interment will be in Green Lawn Cemetery. There are no public calling hours. In accordance with CDC and NYS Guidelines, there will be occupancy restrictions at church, facial coverings, social distancing and contract tracing registration will be required.
.
Arrangements are in the care of Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.