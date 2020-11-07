Lucretia T. (Polera) Carlo 1918 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Lucretia T. (Polera) Carlo, graced with the longevity of 102 years, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
Born in Utica on April 12, 1918, Lucretia was the beloved daughter of the late Ralph and Maria "Mary" (Pellegrino) Polera. She shared in a loving and devoted union of just over 68 years with Dominick A. Carlo, who preceded her on February 7, 2006. Lucretia was raised by good parents and had the advantage of knowing the wisdom of her years. She helped her family with an open heart, and her compassionate concern will not be forgotten.
Lucretia was preceded by her son Vincent R. Carlo on October 18, 2017; surviving are her daughter-in-law Mary Jane Carlo; her grandchildren, Dominick S. Carlo, Cabrina and Ray Brown, Gina and Richard Barnaba, and Vincent R. Carlo II and his wife; and numerous great-grandchildren. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and friends, especially Kathleen "Kay" DeSantis with whom she shared so many great times and had a sister-like relationship. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Peter and Helen Polera, John and Theresa Polera, Anthony and Lenore Polera, and Frank and Julia Polera; sister and brother-in-law, Angeline and Al Grasso; in-laws, Anthony J. and Carmella Carlo, Catherine and Joseph Christiano, Antoinette and Julia Carlo, Salvatore V. "Sal" and Carrie Mole, Fred and Grace R. Candella; and her nephews, Ralph Polera, and Robert Polera.
It was at Lucretia's request that she wished to thank Linda Carlo, Patricia Polera, Richard Polera, and Kay and Al DeSantis for being her family, always at her side.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lucretia's Final Blessing which will commence on Tuesday at noon at Christ Our Savior Mausoleum Chapel at Calvary Cemetery. Face masks are required and social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented.
During this time of social distancing that we are all experiencing, please take a moment to connect with Lucretia's family through the "Memories" section of her obituary. Our prayers go out to all as a sign of our continued support.
