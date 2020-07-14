Lucy Jane Jones 1938 - 2020
SAUQUOIT - Lucy Jane Jones, 81, of Sauquoit, passed away, peacefully at her home surrounded by the love of her family, on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
She was born on July 24, 1938, in her Sauquoit home, a daughter of the late Herbert and Ruth (Chapman) Bennett. She attended school in Sauquoit. On July 28, 1956, at the Sauquoit Valley United Methodist Church, she was united in marriage to Howard O. Jones, a blessed union of over 63 years filled with much love and mutual devotion. Howard Jones passed away on February 2, 2020.
Lucy Jones dedicated her life to serving others. She was a devout member of the Sauquoit Valley United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 217. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished the time that she spent with family and friends.
Lucy Jones was employed at the Sauquoit Valley Central School as a Business Manager, retiring after many years of dedicated service.
She is survived by her only son, Larry and daughter-in-law, Sue Jones; her two grandchildren, Jacob Jones and Sarah Ruth Sawyer; Steve Sawyer, her son-in-law; and her great-grandchildren, Norah Jeanne and Emma Grace Sawyer. She also leaves behind a sister, Dorothy Carrington. She was predeceased by three brothers, Roger, Kent and Alden Bennett.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Sauquoit Valley Cemetery. Pastor Carl Getts, of the Sauquoit Valley United Methodist Church, will be officiating. There will be an Eastern Star service at the Graveside. There are no public calling hours. Masks are required and must be worn for all gatherings.
Arrangements are with the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
In lieu of flowers please consider the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., SW 120, Boston, MA 02215 or the Sauquoit Valley United Methodist Church, 2946 Mohawk St., Sauquoit, NY 13456 in her memory.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com
.