Lucy L. Perry 1936 - 2019
PETERBORO - Lucy Lorraine Perry, 83, of Peterboro, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at her home, with her family by her side.
She was born in Syracuse on February 28, 1936, a daughter of the late Norman and Margaret Hason Lenning, and received her education in local schools. On May 20, 1972, in Peterboro, she married George W. Perry. He predeceased her in 1980. Lucy was employed by Gray of Syracuse in Chittenango from 1963 until her retirement in 1998.
Surviving are her sons, Randy Isbell, of Morrisville, and Tommy Isbell, of Munnsville; daughters, Tammy Isbell, of Port Orange, FL, and Terry Allen, of Peterboro; sisters, Dawn and Margaret; brothers, Donald and Joe; grandchildren, Austin Allen, Wesley Isbell, Ian Isbell and Brandon Isbell; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Richard Isbell; sisters, Patricia, Pauline and Frances; and brothers, Lawrence, Clarence, George, Lloyd, Willard, David, Glenn, William, Norman, Jr., and Berle.
Funeral services were held on July 23 from the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY. Interment followed in Peterboro Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 28 to Aug. 1, 2019