Lucy M. Montanarelli 1934 - 2019
TIMONIUM, MD - Lucy Mary Montanarelli, born August 1, 1934, in Utica, passed away March 29, 2019.
She was the beloved daughter of the late Nicholas and Margaret (DeLorenzo) Montanarelli; dear sister of Nicholas Montanarelli, II, Gene Montanarelli and the late Stephen Montanarelli; and dear aunt of Liam, Nicholas, III, Nicole, Stephanie and Gina.
Ms. Montanarelli graduated with Master's Degrees in English and French from Albany State Teacher's College. She moved to Baltimore in 1964, where she was an English teacher in the Baltimore City Schools for thirty years, and moved to Glen Rock, PA, in 2003, where she lived until her death. A parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Freedom, PA, she was a lifetime adorer who gave many hours to Eucharistic Perpetual Adoration. She was a generous donor to , St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and the Diocese of Harrisburg.
Funeral Mass will be offered at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N. Constitution Ave., New Freedom, PA 17349, on Tuesday at 11 AM. Family will be receiving friends at church one hour prior to Mass. Private interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church, Autumn House East Assisted Living or .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019