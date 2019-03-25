Lucy P. Simone 1922 - 2019

Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother

UTICA - Lucy P. Simone, 96, passed away, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, into the loving arms of the Lord, on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Masonic Care Community.

Lucy was born on September 11, 1922, in Utica, the daughter of Salvatore and Angeline (Sisti) Spiridilozzi. On January 25, 1941, she married the love of her life, Angelo D. Simone in St. Anthony's Church. They shared a blessed union of 77 years prior to his passing on October 5, 2018.

Lucy was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the baker and cook of her children's lives. Lucy opened her home to anyone, always serving coffee and cookies. She was a lifelong member of St. Anthony of Padua Church.

She is survived by daughters, Annette (Frank) Sica, Kathleen (John) Russo, Marlene (Bob) Conway, Helen Ann (the late James M.) Taurisano and Mary Therese (Joe) Jerzak; 24 cherished grandchildren; 38 adored great-grandchildren; sister, Sister Mary Jacqueline Spiridilozzi; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lucy was predeceased by her siblings, Jennie Chesebro, Mary Pontero, Sister Eleanor Grace, Gerald and Frank Spiridilozzi.

Relatives and friends are invited to Lucy's Celebration of Life, which will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Her family will receive guests after the Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Lucy's family wishes to thank Dr. McCormick and all the compassionate staff of the Masonic Care Community, especially those on the Erie Household.

Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.

Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019