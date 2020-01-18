|
Lucy R. (Rizzo) Washburn, RN/NP 1928 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Lucy R. (Rizzo) Washburn, RN/NP, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 with those she loved most in her heart.
Born in Utica on February 8, 1928, Lucy was the daughter of the late Benedetto and Josephine (Spano) Rizzo. She was a pioneer of her era in attending the Nursing School at the St. Elizabeth Hospital where she earned a degree as a Licensed Registered Nurse. Alongside a career and beginning a family life, she continued her studies at Utica College of Syracuse University where she received a Bachelor of Science degree. She then attended Nurse Practitioner School at the University of Buffalo and was a member of the first class to graduate and be awarded a New York State license as a Nurse Practitioner, a title which she maintained to this day. On July 22, 1950 she married Elmer B. Washburn with whom she shared 66 years of a lifetime devoted to one another. During their retirement years, they traveled throughout the United States and headed south as snow birds in the winter. Elmer passed away on July 4, 2017.
As one of the first Nurse Practitioners in New York State, Lucy's advanced schooling and credentials yielded her higher profile jobs with increased responsibilities. She was proactive in her work ethic and passionate in her career choices. Her intelligence and compassion were apropos for her profession. As an RN, she worked for local hospitals, served as a school nurse, taught Health Counseling for BOCES in numerous school districts, and continued with the Oneida-Herkimer-Madison County BOCES as Nurse Practitioner, inclusive of the many responsibilities, favorably noting all school athletes and employees. She retired from her calling in 1983 after a rigorous, rewarding, and respected career.
Lucy was a loving family woman, and by nature, she was always concerned about everyone's wellbeing. She walked with many people throughout all phases of her life, and she practiced her Catholic faith as a parishioner of Our Lady of the Rosary Church. She leaves a legacy of living proof that fortitude, focus, and faith in oneself can be divine teachers in finding fulfillment and success in a chosen vocation.
Lucy is survived by her children and their spouses, Robert "Bob" and Susan Washburn, Sandy and Jack Kulas, her daughter-in-law, Nancy Washburn, and her son James "Jim" Washburn who preceded her in death. She also leaves her grandchildren, Douglas and Eileen Washburn, Jeffrey and Sarah Washburn; Michael Washburn, Adam and Catherine Washburn; and Sarah, and Jillian Kulas; great-grandchildren, Logan, and Hannah Washburn; and Emma Washburn; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and in-laws, Virgil Washburn, Harry and Frances Washburn, and Clara Washburn. She was predeceased by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Rose and Harold Wilber, and Mary and Archie Schrader; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Josephine Rizzo; and in-laws, Warren "Luke" and Barb Washburn, George and Rose Washburn, Frank Washburn, Charlotte Washburn, and Marilyn Washburn.
The family extends their thanks to Bonnie and Her Angels home health aides for the wonderful care that allowed Lucy to remain home; and to all of the staff of the Katherine Luther Residential and Rehabilitation Center for their compassionate care.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Tuesday morning at 11:00 at Our Lady of the Rosary Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of Mass.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020