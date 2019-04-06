|
Lucy (LaBella) Sageer 1926 - 2019
UTICA - Lucy (LaBella) Sageer, 92, passed away peacefully at the Lutheran Home on April 5, 2019.
Lucy was born in Utica, NY, the daughter of the late Rocco and Elvira (Camillo) LaBella. She was educated in local schools and a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School.
In her youth, she worked as a rate clerk for various local trucking companies. She later worked at the Oneida County Department of Social Services for many years, as a supervisor, until her retirement.
On April 10, 1948, Lucy was joined in marriage with John Sageer, Sr. They raised their family and shared a loving marriage until his passing on April 21, 1979.
Lucy loved to bake and was outstanding at making the most delicious Italian pastries. She also enjoyed playing cards with friends and family and just being with family at family gatherings.
Lucy is survived by her sons, John Sageer, Jr. (Beverly) and David Sageer, and daughter, Marie Sageer. She leaves her grandchildren, John Sageer (Lynsi), David DiBernardo, Daniel DiBernardo (Koni), Michele Sageer and Anthony Sageer; along with her great-grandchildren, Mina, Jason and Luca. She also leaves her sisters-in-law, Ann LaBella and Dorothy Sageer, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother, Rocco LaBella, Jr.; her sister, Marie (LaBella) Cerullo; and grandson, Jason Sageer.
There will be no calling hours.
The Divine Liturgy of the Faithful Departed will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Louis Gonzaga Church, Utica, NY. Family will receive visitors after the Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Lutheran Home for their care and kindness during this difficult time, especially Cindy, Elizabeth and Sue.
To send an online message of sympathy, go to www.johnlmattfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019