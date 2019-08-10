|
|
Lucy V. Boratyn 1925 - 2019
MADISON - Lucy V. Boratyn, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019, surrounded with the love and support of family, at her home.
She was born February 14, 1925, in Hinkley, the daughter of late Paul and Marguerite Castonguay Martel. On December 27, 1941, in St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Oriskany Falls, Lucy married John B. Boratyn. Their loving union lasted for 63 years until John's passing in 2005. Lucy was an entrepreneur at heart and had operated numerous businesses. From 1978 until 2004, she enjoyed her winters with her husband, family and friends in St. Cloud, Florida. She was an avid gardener and was always ready to play cards, especially pitch. Lucy will also be remembered for her stock car racing ability that earned her the title of "Power Puff Racing Queen" at Utica Rome Speedway. Most of all, she will be remembered for being a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and a friend who was always there, no matter the need.
Lucy is survived by her beloved family: her children, David and Judy Boratyn, and Mary and Jerry Hewitt; and her daughter-in-law, Tammy Boratyn. Lucy is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Marguerite; her husband, John; her sister, Anita Peckham; her brothers, Robert Martel and Paul Martel; and her daughter, Jeanette Shauger. Lucy's son, John, passed away July 16, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Oriskany Falls, with the Rev. Vincent Kelly as Celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Following interment services, there will be a celebration of both the lives of Lucy and her son, John, to be held at the American Legion Kelley-Phillips Post 569, Oriskany Falls, starting at 1 PM; all are invited.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Paul Funeral Home of Madison.
To offer a condolence or to share a memory, please visit paulfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 10 to Aug. 15, 2019