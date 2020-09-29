Ludmila Rejman 1927 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Ludmila Rejman, 93, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the home of her daughter with her family by her side.
Ludmila was born on July 14, 1927, in Poland, the daughter of Andrew and Genowefa (Matej) Janusz. She was educated in Poland and came to the United States in June of 1973.
On October 18, 1951, in Poland, Ludmila married Emilian Rejman, a union of 55 blessed years prior to his passing on March 18, 2007.
She was a seamstress with Joseph & Feiss Company before retiring. Ludmila was a communicant of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She was devout wife, mother and grandmother. Ludmila enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, as well as knitting scarves and hats for her greatest joy, her family and friends.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Elizabeth and Timothy Pfister, Remsen and Eva and Michael Kryszczuk, Whitesboro; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Pamela Rejman, Utica; grandchildren, Andrew Klimko, Paul Rejman, Michael and Stacey Rejman, Ania and Sylvia Kryszczuk; great-grandson, Carter Rejman; and her extended family in California, New Jersey and Poland.
Ludmila was predeceased by her sisters, Krystyna and Maria M. Janusz; grandson, Matthew M. Kryszczuk; and nephew, Mark Janusz.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Yorkville.
Ludmila's family would like to thank Dr. Kachare for his care and compassion shown throughout the years, as well as Justin Wilcox for his love and support.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Ludmila's name may be made to the Holy Trinity Church Memorial Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com