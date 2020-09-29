1/1
Ludmila Rejman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ludmila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ludmila Rejman 1927 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Ludmila Rejman, 93, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the home of her daughter with her family by her side.
Ludmila was born on July 14, 1927, in Poland, the daughter of Andrew and Genowefa (Matej) Janusz. She was educated in Poland and came to the United States in June of 1973.
On October 18, 1951, in Poland, Ludmila married Emilian Rejman, a union of 55 blessed years prior to his passing on March 18, 2007.
She was a seamstress with Joseph & Feiss Company before retiring. Ludmila was a communicant of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She was devout wife, mother and grandmother. Ludmila enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, as well as knitting scarves and hats for her greatest joy, her family and friends.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Elizabeth and Timothy Pfister, Remsen and Eva and Michael Kryszczuk, Whitesboro; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Pamela Rejman, Utica; grandchildren, Andrew Klimko, Paul Rejman, Michael and Stacey Rejman, Ania and Sylvia Kryszczuk; great-grandson, Carter Rejman; and her extended family in California, New Jersey and Poland.
Ludmila was predeceased by her sisters, Krystyna and Maria M. Janusz; grandson, Matthew M. Kryszczuk; and nephew, Mark Janusz.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Yorkville.
Ludmila's family would like to thank Dr. Kachare for his care and compassion shown throughout the years, as well as Justin Wilcox for his love and support.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Ludmila's name may be made to the Holy Trinity Church Memorial Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13501
315-797-1900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved