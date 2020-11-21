1/1
L.W. "Bill" Bowman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share L.W.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
L.W. "Bill" Bowman 1934 - 2020
OLYMPIA - L.W. "Bill" Bowman passed away October 19, 2020, in Olympia, WA.
He was born November 28, 1934, to Harold and Peggy (Leach) Bowman in Le Roy, NY. Bill resided in Lacey, WA (12 years) and also in Utica, NY. He earned an AAS from the Rochester Institute of Technology.
Bill served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War (1955-1957) and married Jane Mosca on April 9, 1961, in Ballston Spa, NY.
Bill was very outgoing, service-oriented and was always looking to help others. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Knights of Columbus, Rotary Club, Kiwanis Club and The Salvation Army. He loved baseball, camping, the symphony and attending his grandchildren's soccer and basketball games and their band concerts.
He is survived by his sons, Guy Bowman and his wife, Jennifer Walsh Bowman and their children, Alexander and Zachary, of Olympia, and Steven Bowman, of Houston, TX.
He was predeceased by his wife, Jane Bowman, who passed away April 8, 2011, in Lacey.
A Mass has taken place at Sacred Heart Church, Lacey, WA.
Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeral Alternatives of Washington Inc.
455 North Street SE
Tumwater, WA 98501
(360) 753-1065
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funeral Alternatives of Washington Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved