L.W. "Bill" Bowman 1934 - 2020
OLYMPIA - L.W. "Bill" Bowman passed away October 19, 2020, in Olympia, WA.
He was born November 28, 1934, to Harold and Peggy (Leach) Bowman in Le Roy, NY. Bill resided in Lacey, WA (12 years) and also in Utica, NY. He earned an AAS from the Rochester Institute of Technology.
Bill served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War (1955-1957) and married Jane Mosca on April 9, 1961, in Ballston Spa, NY.
Bill was very outgoing, service-oriented and was always looking to help others. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Knights of Columbus, Rotary Club, Kiwanis Club and The Salvation Army. He loved baseball, camping, the symphony and attending his grandchildren's soccer and basketball games and their band concerts.
He is survived by his sons, Guy Bowman and his wife, Jennifer Walsh Bowman and their children, Alexander and Zachary, of Olympia, and Steven Bowman, of Houston, TX.
He was predeceased by his wife, Jane Bowman, who passed away April 8, 2011, in Lacey.
A Mass has taken place at Sacred Heart Church, Lacey, WA.
