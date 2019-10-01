|
Lyda G. Scalzo 1933 - 2019
SHERBURNE - Lyda Gloria (Palmieri) Scalzo, of Columbus, NY, passed away in Utica, NY, on September 30, 2019.
Born in Utica on January 7, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Nicola Palmieri and the late Marietta (Vitullo) Palmieri. Lyda graduated from T.R. Proctor High School and later worked as an account clerk in the Oneida County Planning Department. She was always good with numbers and took pride in her ability to keep the ledgers balanced to the penny.
Lyda married Ralph Angelo Scalzo, Sr. in 1956 and they had a son, Ralph Angelo Scalzo, Jr. in 1957. Ralph Sr. and Ralph Jr. were the two loves of her life. Lyda cherished her family above all else, which included her beloved daughter-in-law, Diane Patricia (Crotty) Scalzo; her "favorite" (and only) granddaughter, Kayleigh Marie Scalzo; her grandson-in-law, and favorite chef, Gregory Lee Swain; and the entire Magro family, who were close to her heart. In the later years of her life, Lyda also enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her grand-dog, Gianna and great-grand-dog, Murph.
Lyda was an entertainer – she loved talking to people and cooking for them. Everywhere she went, she had people laughing – even up to the very end. Her family will remember her joyfully cooking up a storm, usually singing and dancing to her treasured Frank Sinatra as she went, always eager to try out a new recipe. Lyda brought love, happiness and light into the lives of everyone around her and she will be dearly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Malachy's Church, East State St., Sherburne, followed by interment in St. Malachy's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, please recall a happy time that Lyda touched your life and consider a donation in her memory to a charity you support.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 10 S. Main St., Sherburne.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019