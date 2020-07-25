Lydia A. (Monescalchi) Cofano 1937 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Mrs. Lydia A. (Monescalchi) Cofano, age 83, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at home.
She was born in Utica, on June 16, 1937, a daughter of the late Anthony and Primina Nicodemi Monescalchi and was educated in local schools, having graduated from TR Proctor High School. On June 22, 1957, she was married to Jack (John) Cofano, in St. Anthony of Padua Church, a blessed union of 59 years, until his passing on September 17, 2016.
Lydia was employed in the Registrar Office at MVCC for several years, until her retirement. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, whose life centered around her family. She also had many friends who she still played cards with weekly. They will all forever hold her memory in their hearts.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Jack, Jr., and Maria Cofano; three daughters and sons-in-law, Jill and Fred Grimaldi, Janine and Butch Russo and Jodi and Anthony Olivadoti; her beloved grandchildren, Amanda Grimaldi, Anthony and Brandi Russo, Corinda and Glenn Cox, Daniel Russo and Alexis Hidalgo, Matthew Amodio, Joie Alaina Grimaldi, Justin and Joseph Olivadoti and Jenna and Olivia Cofano; beloved great-grandchildren, Everett, Thatcher, Hudson and Kennedy; two brothers, Dario and Anthony Monescalchi; sisters-in-law, Linda Monescalchi, Theresa Barone and Patricia Barone Hepler; her dear friends, Judy and Philip Rolchigo, Loretta Francis, Elaine and Don Johnson, Robert and Pauline Grande and Lucille DeSimone; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her in-laws, Salvatore Barone, Rosemary, Albert, Joseph, Janice and Josephine Monescalchi; and her nephew, Anthony Monescalchi.
Mom...Mema...we love you more.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m., in St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church. In keeping with CDC regulations, face masks and social distancing is mandatory.
