Lydia V. Bitzer 1935 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Lydia V. Bitzer, 85, of New Hartford, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Aaron Manor Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Fairport.
A lifetime resident of the Utica area, she was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. Lydia was employed with General Electric Co. for 39 years. She was a devoted member of both Holy Trinity and St. John's Church. She was an avid golfer and bowler.
Lydia was predeceased by her husband, Gustave; sisters, Felicia Mirbach and Frances Mangano; and brothers, John, Chester, Edwin, Stanley and Matthew Pilawa.
Surviving are her sisters, Adeline (George) Maynard, of Webster and Maryrose Gal, of San Diego, CA; twin brother, Edward Pilawa, of Chesapeake, VA; brother, Casimir Pilawa, of Utica; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may call on Saturday, February 29 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Buranich Funeral Home, 5431 W. Genesee St., Camillus.
A Funeral Mass will follow at 12:30 p.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 5600 W. Genesee St., Camillus. Lydia will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Cemetery, Warners.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the of CNY, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204 or to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020