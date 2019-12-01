|
|
Lyle F. Shorey, Sr. 1929 - 2019
NEW YORK MILLS - Lyle F. Shorey, Sr., age 90, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019.
Lyle was born January 6, 1929, the son of the late Catherine Morgan-Shorey and Charles Shorey. After attending local schools, Lyle enlisted in the US Army and served during the Korean War. This was an accomplishment Lyle was very proud of his entire life. In 1963, Lyle was united in marriage to the former Betty Owens, who predeceased Lyle in 1988. Lyle was retired from the construction business. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed the sport of auto racing, both loves he passed down to his children.
Lyle is survived by three children and their spouses, Catherine M. and John Weibel, Lyle F., Jr. and JoAnn Shorey and Charles E. Shorey, Sr.; six grandchildren, Charles Shorey, Jr., Joshua and Lindsay Weibel, Sarah Shorey, Andrew Shorey, Christopher Shorey and Miranda Shorey. Lyle also leaves behind his K9 friend, Sadie.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening, from 5:00-6:30, at the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St. New York Mills. Lyle's Funeral Service and celebration of life will take place on Wednesday evening, at 6:30, at the funeral home immediately following visitation.
To view Lyle's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019