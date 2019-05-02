|
|
Lynda Ann Greenleaf 1936 - 2019
MARCY - Lynda A. Greenleaf, 82, of Marcy, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Lynda was born, November 21, 1936, in Bolzano, Italy. She spent her younger years in Austria and then Germany, where she was educated to be a nurse. She became a United States citizen in 1963, which was a treasured accomplishment.
Lynda married Gerald F. Greenleaf on November 12, 1966. They were married for 49 years, until Gerald's passing in 2015. Lynda worked for Utica Psychiatric Center for twenty years then transferred to Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center for ten years.
Lynda's greatest passion was children. She opened her home to anyone in need. Her home was perpetually filled with little ones who adored her. She referred to it as babysitting, but it was much more of a calling. Lynda had so much love to share and treated all in her care like family and over time, they became part of her family.
Lynda is survived by her three children, Kimberly Hanna (Richard), of Barneveld, Lynda M. Greenleaf, of Marcy and Jeffery Greenleaf (Vivian), of Los Angeles; four grandchildren, Robert and Alexandria Greenleaf, Emerson and Grace Hanna; two great-grandchildren, Greyson and Josiah; special nieces, Lisa Pfluke, Lori Blasé, Kara Lupino and Terri Enk; her dear friends, Nettie Blunt and Maureen Krouner. Dozens of children who "grew up" under her roof - she loved you all.
Funeral services will be held at St. Leo & St. Ann Catholic Church, Elm Street, Holland Patent on Saturday, May 4, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to Hospice & Palliative Care in Lynda's memory.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2019