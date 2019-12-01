|
|
Lynda C. Galliher 1945 - 2019
YORKVILLE – Lynda C. Galliher, 74, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at MVHS Rehabilitation & Nursing.
She was born on November 1, 1945, in Utica, the daughter of John and Mary (Day) Becker. On June 12, 1971, Lynda married Owen F. Galliher in Yorkville Presbyterian Church. She was a Nurse's Aide at the Masonic Home prior to retiring.
Lynda is survived by her beloved husband, Owen; and nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind close friends and neighbors, Mark and Diane Finocchiaro and Richard and Debbie Graziano.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday, from 4 to 6 p.m., at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence immediately following visitation at 6 p.m. Interment will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Lynda's name may be made to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019