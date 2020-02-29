Home

Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home
35 College St
Clinton, NY 13323
315-853-5746
Lynda Harrington Williams


1940 - 2020
Lynda Harrington Williams Obituary
Lynda Harrington Williams 1940 - 2020
CLINTON - Lynda Harrington Williams, 79, of Clinton, passed away on February 26, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Lynda was born on April 27, 1940, in Utica, NY, the daughter of the late Floyd and Eloise (Webb) Harrington. She was raised in Deansboro, NY and graduated from Waterville High School in 1958. In 1958, she married the love of her life, Tom Williams. They went on to raise five sons.
Lynda's family was very important to her. She loved baking pies for "Pie Night" the night before Thanksgiving. She was an integral part of the family auto parts business and stock car racing team, holding the positions of manager and number 1 fan. Lynda was an avid NASCAR fan and a seasoned traveler; she enjoyed many vacations near and far with Tom by her side.
Lynda is survived by her loving husband, Tom Williams; her sons and their wives, Tommy and Mary-Beth Williams, of Waterville, Jeffrey and Sherri Williams, of Rome, Brian and Ninette Williams, of Seattle, Benjamin and Debbie Williams, of Cedarville and Andrew and Patricia Williams, of Deansboro; brother and sister-in-law, Ted and Virginia Harrington, of Waterville; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Richard Harrington.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations in Lynda's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton.
Owenspavlotrogers.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -