|
|
Lynda M. Greenleaf 1971 - 2019
MARCY - Lynda M. Greenleaf, 48, of Marcy, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019 at the Siegenthaler Center following a long illness.
Lynda was born on January 3, 1971, in New Hartford. She attended Whitesboro High School and became a certified nurse assistant. She worked at St. Luke's Hospital and Masonic Home. She also worked at Turning Stone Casino, for years, as a beverage server, but her favorite job was working as a companion to the elderly. She had many "clients" over the years. Lynda had a deep respect and admiration for them and cared for them with dignity and humility.
Lynda struggled with illness since the age of 10, however, she always managed to have a positive attitude and a smile on her face. She had a sense of humor that carried her through many rough times.
Lynda is survived by her children, Robert Greenleaf (Alexis), of Los Angeles and Alexandria Greenleaf (Daryl), of Utica; her beloved grandchildren, Greyson and Josiah; sister, Kimberly Hanna (Richard), of Barneveld; brother, Jeffery Greenleaf (Vivian), of Los Angeles; her cherished nephew and niece, Emerson and Grace Hanna, of Barneveld; her special cousins, Lisa Pfluke and Lori Blasé; and her dear friend, Kara Lupino. She was predeceased by her parents, Gerald and Lynda A. Greenleaf.
Lynda was showered with love and support throughout her life by many good friends and family. She was grateful for the love and care she received during this most recent decline, including Hospice and the Siegenthaler Center.
There will be a private ceremony held for family with no calling hours.
Those wishing may make a donation in Lynda's memory to Hospice & Palliative Care.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019